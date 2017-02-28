Aftermath of Reporting Vandalism by an Athlete

After reporting that her car was vandalized by a star men's basketball player, a Kansas University women's basketball player has seen her minutes per game cut nearly in half, the Kansas City Star reports.

The male player, Josh Jackson, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor property damage for allegedly kicking and damaging the vehicle following an argument in December. While Jackson will not miss any games over the incident, the female player, McKenzie Calvert, has since sat out four of the past 19 games and played on average 15.6 minutes per game. Calvert was the leading scorer for much of the season's first eight games and averaged 28.1 minutes per game, according to the Star.

University officials and the women's head coach declined to explain why the player -- who ranked 16th in the nation out of high school -- was suddenly spending so little time on the court and whether it was related to the December incident. An attorney for Calvert's family also declined to speak about the incident with the Star.

"I don’t know that I would ever comment on any one individual’s playing time," Brandon Schneider, head women's basketball coach, said Saturday. "I would say that we make our decisions on our lineup, which players we’re going to play, based on who we think gives us the best chance to win. Obviously a lot factors go into those decisions. Some of those are effort, execution, production during games, performance and attitude during practice, and the impact on team chemistry."