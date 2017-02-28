Aid Applications From Undocumented Students Drop

Fewer undocumented immigrant students have applied for state-level financial aid in California so far this year, and state education officials are encouraging them to apply before this Thursday's deadline, the Los Angeles Times reported last week. The California Dream Act allows undocumented immigrant students to apply for state financial aid.

Numbers provided to Inside Higher Ed by the California Student Aid Commission show that, as of Monday, the commission had received 23,743 applications for aid from undocumented immigrant students, compared to a total of 34,169 on-time applications last year. There are just three days left (through Thursday) to make up the gap.

"It’s apparent that the national conversation surrounding immigration and deportation has created an environment that is confusing and threatening to many of our students," California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said in a statement last Friday encouraging more students to apply for aid. "Under the Dream Act, no student’s personal information is shared at the federal level."