Title

U of Puerto Rico Faces Massive Budget Cut

By

Rick Seltzer
February 28, 2017
Ratings agencies are watching as turmoil unfolds at the University of Puerto Rico amid the island's continuing economic crisis.

S&P Global Ratings has taken note of major management turnover at the university, it said in a release Monday. The university's interim president and 10 of its 11 deans resigned effective Feb. 17. That wave of resignations came after Puerto Rico proposed a $300 million cut to the university's operating budget. Faculty and students at several campuses have gone on strike to protest the leadership disruption and proposed cuts.

Two series of the university's bonds are rated CC/Negative by S&P, indicating the agency believes default is a "virtual certainty." Puerto Rico's governor previously signed an executive order suspending the university's monthly payments for its debt obligations. That order originally ran through Jan. 31, but it now remains in effect until further notice.

