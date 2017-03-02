Title

Academic Minute: Citizens and the Supreme Court

By

Doug Lederman
March 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Corey Brettschneider, professor of political science at Brown University, discusses who steps up to protect the rights of the citizens if the Supreme Court oversteps its bounds, Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Credentials, Jobs and the New Economy
'The Death of Expertise'
The Changing Audience for Credentials: 3 Key Questions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

After Early College
Promoting Study Abroad Using Your Existing Digital Platforms
How Much Should We Be Spending on Learning R&D?
White Privilege in Black History Month
So Sara Goldrick-Rab Walks Into the Steve Forbes Reading Room…
Unions, Tenure and Job Anxiety

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top