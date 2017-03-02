search
Title
Academic Minute: Citizens and the Supreme Court
March 2, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Corey Brettschneider, professor of political science at Brown University, discusses who steps up to protect the rights of the citizens if the Supreme Court oversteps its bounds, Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
