Students Protest Guilford Response to Sex Assault

Students at Guilford College on Wednesday protested the college's response -- which they said was too slow -- to a sex assault on a transgender student, The News & Record reported. The student was attacked Tuesday night, and those at the protest said that police officers laughed at and used an incorrect pronoun to describe the student. Further, it took three hours for the college to send out a campus alert. There have been no arrests in the case. At the rally, college officials apologized and said that the alert should have gone out earlier, and that the college needs to improve communication on safety issues. Student noted that the college in the fall promptly sent out an alert about reported clown on campus, but did not act quickly when there was a report by a transgender student about being attacked.