Seminole State Student Arrested in Gun Incident

A student at Seminole State College was arrested Thursday after he threatened to hurt himself with a gun and argued with an instructor, The Orlando Sentinel reported. The incident started when the student told a professor that he was tired of life, pulled up his shirt and pulled out a handgun. The instructor grabbed the gun and threw it out the window, and the student and instructor scuffled. When the student left to find the gun, the instructor called security officials, who arrested the student.