Title

Seminole State Student Arrested in Gun Incident

By

Scott Jaschik
March 3, 2017
Comments
 
 

A student at Seminole State College was arrested Thursday after he threatened to hurt himself with a gun and argued with an instructor, The Orlando Sentinel reported. The incident started when the student told a professor that he was tired of life, pulled up his shirt and pulled out a handgun. The instructor grabbed the gun and threw it out the window, and the student and instructor scuffled. When the student left to find the gun, the instructor called security officials, who arrested the student.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Campus Civility in a Politically Charged Era
Credentials, Jobs
and the New Economy
'The Death of Expertise'

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The 'Administrative Fiction' of Faculty Workloads
Friday Fragments
Something Amazing from JSTOR Labs
Snap, Money, and EdTech
Responding to Youth on the Muslim Ban
What's the UX at Your Campus

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top