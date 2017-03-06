2 Private Universities in Florida Could Merge

Two Roman Catholic universities in Florida are considering a “strategic alliance” that may include merging the colleges, The Miami Herald reported.

Barry University and St. Thomas University announced Friday that they have opened up talks about “reconfiguring” their campus dynamics and are currently working out a timeline for the changes.

The nature of those changes is still undecided, but the university sent out a memo clarifying that neither institution is closing and that they were trying to capitalize on the universities’ “complementary programs.”

Barry and St. Thomas have a history of partnership. Before each became coeducational, the two colleges shared classes and hosted events together. The campuses are about eight miles apart, with similar tuition costs and enrollment numbers, according to the Herald. They plan to take advantage of these similarities in the upcoming collaborations.

Officials could not say whether the alliance would result in layoffs, but they did say they hoped it would create opportunities rather than reduce them. They expect to know more in the coming months.