Citizen Denied Aid for Having Non-Citizen Parent

A federal program that allows residents of the District of Columbia to receive grants to enroll at public colleges elsewhere denies funds to students -- even if they are citizens -- if their parents are not citizens, The Washington Post reported. The Post profiled one student, a citizen whose mother is not, who is being denied funds. The mother resides legally in the United State. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund filed a federal lawsuit last week to challenge the system, arguing that all citizens should be eligible. Several states have similar rules for their aid programs.