Title

Citizen Denied Aid for Having Non-Citizen Parent

By

Scott Jaschik
March 6, 2017
Comments
 
 

A federal program that allows residents of the District of Columbia to receive grants to enroll at public colleges elsewhere denies funds to students -- even if they are citizens -- if their parents are not citizens, The Washington Post reported. The Post profiled one student, a citizen whose mother is not, who is being denied funds. The mother resides legally in the United State. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund filed a federal lawsuit  last week to challenge the system, arguing that all citizens should be eligible. Several states have similar rules for their aid programs.

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Gender of Incremental Leadership
Campus Civility in a Politically Charged Era
Credentials, Jobs
and the New Economy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Higher Ed, Loyalty Is a One-Way Street
I Honestly Don’t Get This
Technological Unemployment and the Paradox of Permanent Understaffing
A Creative Commons Primer for Graduate Students
The Emergence (and Perils) of Income-Targeted Free Tuition
The 'Administrative Fiction' of Faculty Workloads

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top