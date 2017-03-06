Ex-Emory Professor Will Do Time for Using Campus Wi-Fi to Download Child Pornography

A former professor of epidemiology at Emory University was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison and must pay a $15,000 fine for downloading at least 8,000 images of child pornography using the campus Wi-Fi, AJC.com reported. The professor, Kevin M. Sullivan, pleaded guilty to downloading the images in December, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John Horn. “Sullivan downloaded thousands of files depicting the sexual abuse of children,” Horn said. “He attempted to cover his tracks by using his personal computer on the internet system at Emory to download the images.”

Officials were tipped off to Sullivan’s activities in 2014, when Swiss law enforcement officers seized a server hosting the illegal content. Emory’s information technology department helped determine that it was Sullivan who accessed the images from campus. He was arrested in 2015, after agents found child pornography on his personal laptop and external hard drive in his office. He will be on seven years supervised release after prison.