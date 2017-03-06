Saint Louis University to Cut More Than 100 Jobs

Saint Louis University will notify staff members and administrators Tuesday whether they are among the 4 percent of university employees who are going to lose their jobs, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Following an enrollment slump and increased expenses that caused a $16 million budget deficit, the president of the university notified students and employees last week that about 120 jobs were at stake. That’s on top of the 130 or so jobs that are already vacant and will be not be filled.

These cuts do not affect faculty members at the university -- only staff and administrators.

“I recognize it is difficult to grapple with the fact that some staff members who have helped you and supported you may be without a job,” President Fred Pestello wrote in an email to students. “I know you care deeply about our community, so I ask for your prayers and support as some staff members and administrators retire, others move on to new jobs and some take on new roles at SLU.”

In addition to the personnel cuts, the university is also evaluating its academic programs and has not decided against eliminating some of those as well.