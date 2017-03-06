Texas-San Antonio President Quits Over Embraces

The president of the University of Texas at San Antonio resigned Friday for his “inappropriate” behavior around women at the institution.

In a statement, President Ricardo Romo (right) apologized for his actions and announced his early retirement from the UT System.

“I have been made aware that the manner in which I embraced women made them uncomfortable and was inappropriate,” Romo said in the statement. “I understand and respect Chancellor [William] McRaven’s concerns about my behavior, and I deeply apologize for any conduct that offended anyone.”

Romo announced last fall that he intended to retire about a year later, in August 2017, but his departure from the UT System will now happen immediately.

“This will eliminate the possibility of any distraction or disruption of the great work going on at UTSA,” he wrote.