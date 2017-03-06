Title

University of Phoenix President to Step Down

By

Paul Fain
March 6, 2017
Comments
 
 

Timothy Slottow, president of the University of Phoenix since 2014, has announced plans to step down, citing personal reasons.

Phoenix raised eyebrows with its hire of Slottow away from his post as executive vice president and chief financial officer at the University of Michigan. In an internal message he sent last week to Phoenix employees, Slottow said family challenges, including the recent death of his father-in-law, demand "my commitment and attention be devoted closer to home, with my wife, children and wider family."

Last month a group of private investors bought the university and its ownership company, the Apollo Education Group, for $1.14 billion.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Gender of Incremental Leadership
Campus Civility in a Politically Charged Era
Credentials, Jobs
and the New Economy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Higher Ed, Loyalty Is a One-Way Street
I Honestly Don’t Get This
Technological Unemployment and the Paradox of Permanent Understaffing
A Creative Commons Primer for Graduate Students
The Emergence (and Perils) of Income-Targeted Free Tuition
The 'Administrative Fiction' of Faculty Workloads

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top