Title

Copyright Confusion at Canadian University

By

Carl Straumsheim
March 13, 2017
Comments
 
 

Concordia University in Montreal will buy five copies each of five books it mistakenly digitized and made available for free, The Globe and Mail reported. The university's Centre for Expanded Poetics had digitized the books in an effort to save students some money on course materials, but it had not obtained the necessary permissions to do so. After being alerted to the copyright infringement by the newspaper and the Writers’ Union of Canada, the center removed the digital copies from its website.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Problem With College Governance? Alumni
Survey Results Say … There’s a Disconnect
Make History

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Political Correctness as the New Campus "Religion"
8 Week Semesters
Telling Your Institution's Story Visually
Cheer Up and Read 'The Great Surge’
American Cloaca: At Standing Rock, Part 5
Internet Governance

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top