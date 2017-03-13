Copyright Confusion at Canadian University

Concordia University in Montreal will buy five copies each of five books it mistakenly digitized and made available for free, The Globe and Mail reported. The university's Centre for Expanded Poetics had digitized the books in an effort to save students some money on course materials, but it had not obtained the necessary permissions to do so. After being alerted to the copyright infringement by the newspaper and the Writers’ Union of Canada, the center removed the digital copies from its website.