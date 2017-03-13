Holy Cross Paper May Drop 'Crusader' Name

Editors of The Crusader, the student newspaper at the College of the Holy Cross, are considering changing the name of the publication. The editors announced the reconsideration based on their concerns and those of faculty members that a publication of the Ku Klux Klan shares the name.

A letter from editors explaining their concerns shared these anecdotes: "Earlier this year, an editorial from an entity not associated with the college arrived in our mailbox, imploring our publication to cover the 'salient sociological phenomenon' of white genocide. The author denounced 'the mainline, controlled liberal media' for failing to cover the 'obvious conclusion … that multiculturalism is a prescription for white genocide.' Also enclosed was an article clipping from The Barnes Review, a conservative journal described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as 'one of the most virulent anti-Semitic organizations around.' The author of the submission was a third party bearing no discernable relationship to Holy Cross. We wonder, then, whether the name of our publication might have been one influence behind this individual’s decision to send such a vitriolic letter, the contents of which we unequivocally denounce as antithetical to the Jesuit tradition and the tradition of this publication."

The student paper's logo is above, while the image at left is from the Klan publication.