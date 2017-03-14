search
Title
Amid Controversy, Kentucky State Picks President
March 14, 2017
Kentucky State University's board voted Monday to name M. Christopher Brown the university's next president, The Courier-Journal reported. Many faculty members and others were unhappy with the search and questioned whether any of the finalists were worthy of leading the financially challenged historically black college. Brown has most recently been provost at Southern University.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!