Title

Amid Controversy, Kentucky State Picks President

By

Scott Jaschik
March 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

Kentucky State University's board voted Monday to name M. Christopher Brown the university's next president, The Courier-Journal reported. Many faculty members and others were unhappy with the search and questioned whether any of the finalists were worthy of leading the financially challenged historically black college. Brown has most recently been provost at Southern University.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Future of Science in an Uncertain Era
Don't Just Defend Science,
Mobilize It for the People
The Problem With College Governance? Alumni

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Foreign Language Study Should Be Mandatory!
Lessons to Be Learned From Clickbait: #4 Will Blow Your Mind
The University of Michigan Teach-Out Series
Financial Aid for Dual Enrollment
On Political Correctness as the New Campus "Religion"
8 Week Semesters

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top