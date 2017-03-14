Title

Calif. Democrats Propose Debt-Free College Plan

By

Ashley A. Smith
March 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

California Democratic legislators proposed a college aid plan Monday to cover tuition and living expenses for the state's students in an effort to rein in student debt, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The proposal would supplement the state's existing aid programs by eliminating the need for student loans for California State University and University of California students. It would also increase grant aid to full-time community college students to give them a tuition-free first year.

Students would still be able to use existing state and federal financial aid, but families making more than $60,000 a year would be expected to contribute and students would be expected to hold part-time jobs throughout the year.

The California Student Aid Commission administers $2.1 billion a year in state financial aid, and the Assembly proposal would cost around $1.6 billion a year, although that number could decrease as California increases the state minimum wage and students earn more in jobs.

