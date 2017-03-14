Title

Carol Christ Named Next Berkeley Chancellor

Scott Jaschik
March 14, 2017
Carol T. Christ (right), a longtime faculty member and administrator at the University of California, Berkeley, was on Monday named its next chancellor. Currently, Christ serves as interim executive vice chancellor and provost at Berkeley. She interrupted her California years to serve as president of Smith College for a decade.

