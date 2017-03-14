Salaries Soar for Nonrevenue-Sport Coaches

Professors have come to know that football and basketball coaches' salaries at big-time athletic institutions will be stratospheric compared to what faculty members earn. But The Washington Post reported on growth in pay for those who coach nonrevenue sports -- growth that takes them beyond what professors and most administrators earn. At the University of Kentucky from 2006 to 2016, for example, the salary for the track and field coach increased from $108,000 to $429,000, while the salary of the men’s tennis coach increased from $122,000 to $230,000.