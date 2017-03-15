Title

Seeking Help for Those Hurt by IRS Blunder

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
March 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Department of Education should give a break to financial aid applicants after an automated IRS data tool was shut down more than a week ago, say the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and several other college access groups.

In a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Jim Runcie Tuesday, NASFAA President and CEO Justin Draeger wrote that the administrative burden from the shutdown of the data retrieval tool "could lead to delays and backlogs for students." To smooth the financial aid process, NASFAA and the other organizations called on the department to:

  • Update federal websites to reflect the current availability of the tool
  • Allow signed copies of tax returns in place of IRS tax transcripts to satisfy verification requirements for financial aid applicants
  • Revise selection criteria for verification checks
  • Expand the tolerance for conflicting information from use of prior-prior year income data

The National College Access Network, the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the Institute for College Access and Success also signed the letter.

The data retrieval tool was introduced to help cut down on verification checks on income information that can slow the awarding of financial aid packages and become an obstacle to low-income students receiving aid. The letter also raised the importance of the tool for borrowers seeking to enroll in income-driven repayment plans.

Draeger acknowledged the security concerns that apparently led to the shutdown of the data tool while calling for more transparency on the shutdown -- an issue that went on for days without any announcement from the Education Department or the IRS.

"This lack of communication is unacceptable, especially in the middle of the financial aid application season," he wrote.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Selfie Shtick
The Future of Science in an Uncertain Era
Don't Just Defend Science,
Mobilize It for the People

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Three Years?
Customizing Mental Health Information and Services for Graduate Students
Reading About Addictive Technology in ‘Irresistible'
Foreign Language Study Should Be Mandatory!
Lessons to Be Learned From Clickbait: #4 Will Blow Your Mind
The University of Michigan Teach-Out Series

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top