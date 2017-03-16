Title

Southern Utah's Fall-to-Spring Enrollment Drop

By

Scott Jaschik
March 16, 2017
Officials at Southern Utah University are studying an unusually large fall-to-spring enrollment drop, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Colleges always lose some students between semesters. But Southern Utah lost more than 1,000 students, more than twice as many as the prior year.

 

