search
Title
Southern Utah's Fall-to-Spring Enrollment Drop
March 16, 2017
Officials at Southern Utah University are studying an unusually large fall-to-spring enrollment drop, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Colleges always lose some students between semesters. But Southern Utah lost more than 1,000 students, more than twice as many as the prior year.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!