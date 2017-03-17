Higher Ed Groups Launch Open-Access Initiative

The Association of American Universities, the Association of Research Libraries and the Association of American University Presses will later this spring launch a joint initiative to support open-access monograph publishing. A dozen research universities have so far signed up to participate in the AAU/ARL/AAUP Open-Access Monograph Publishing Initiative, agreeing to award at least three publishing grants of $15,000 a year for five years. The associations have also signed up 57 publishers -- all of them university presses -- that will accept the grants.