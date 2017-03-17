Title

Higher Ed Groups Launch Open-Access Initiative

By

Carl Straumsheim
March 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Association of American Universities, the Association of Research Libraries and the Association of American University Presses will later this spring launch a joint initiative to support open-access monograph publishing. A dozen research universities have so far signed up to participate in the AAU/ARL/AAUP Open-Access Monograph Publishing Initiative, agreeing to award at least three publishing grants of $15,000 a year for five years. The associations have also signed up 57 publishers -- all of them university presses -- that will accept the grants.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Divisiveness Is Not Diversity
Middlebury Maelstrom
Let’s Not Rush Into Disruptive Innovation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Recruitment and the Great Firewall of China
Why I Can't Get Behind the Middlebury Statement
Friday Fragments
The Complicated Lives of Our Colleagues
A Qualifying Exam Proposal Checklist
#Digifest17 - All About People

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top