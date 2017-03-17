Title

Study on Challenges for Veterans in Classrooms

By

Ashley A. Smith
March 17, 2017
A new study from the University of California, Riverside, shows that student veterans attending rural community colleges struggle with integrating into campus communities.

The study surveyed 211 student veterans and learned from 23 survey respondents that they struggled with the aftermath of trauma exposure, including sleep disturbance, hypervigilance, irritable or aggressive behavior, and difficulty concentrating.

The study was published in the Journal of Postsecondary Education and Disability and states that colleges should integrate support services for veterans into campus communities, as well as refer them to mental health-care resources.

