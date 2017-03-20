CUNY Shifts Approach on Remedial Education

The City University of New York is making changes in its approach to remedial education, The New York Times reported. Among the changes are less reliance on testing for placement of students in remedial courses, including providing automatic retesting for those who score just below the level needed to be placed in college-level classes. In addition, those who pass remedial courses will now be able to move to college-level work in the subjects. In the past they had to pass both the courses and a test.