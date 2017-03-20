Title

New Chancellor for City Colleges of Chicago

By

Emily Tate
March 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Juan Salgado (at right) will become the next chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago, succeeding Chancellor Cheryl Hyman, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Friday.

Salgado has worked with the community college system, which is the largest in Illinois, with seven colleges, 114,000 students and almost 6,000 faculty and staff members. Since 2005, he has partnered with the administration to advance the careers of bilingual students by creating opportunities in health care, according to a City Colleges press statement.

He has held the position of CEO of the Instituto del Progreso Latino since 2001, using education and skill development programs to help connect people with jobs and economic stability. Salgado was also a recipient of the prestigious MacArthur "genius" award for innovation in 2015.

Hyman, the current chancellor, announced last year that she would not extend her contract beyond this academic year. She has held the position since 2010.

Faculty members have not always supported Hyman. In February 2016, they voted no confidence in her, citing what they called a lack of communication and shared governance, program consolidation, and changes in the tuition model. Hyman's supporters have pointed to gains in graduation rates, which were exceptionally low when she arrived.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Scientist Speaks for the Arts and Humanities
Saving Our Heritage
Divisiveness Is Not Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Major Threat to Campus Speech
When Experience Matters
Spring Broke
Adding 'Thinking Machines' to Our AI Library
Strange Bedfellows
Recruitment and the Great Firewall of China

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top