search
Title
Academic Minute: Speech Rate
March 22, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Uriel Cohen Priva, assistant professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University, determines if fast and slow talkers get the same amount of information across. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!