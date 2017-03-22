Title

Academic Minute: Speech Rate

By

Doug Lederman
March 22, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Uriel Cohen Priva, assistant professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University, determines if fast and slow talkers get the same amount of information across. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

