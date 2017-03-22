Kentucky Law Permits Anti-Gay Discrimination

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has signed into law a bill that permits religious groups at public colleges and universities to discriminate against people whose views or identities differ with their beliefs. The law invalidates "all comers" policies in which many public colleges nationally -- in a policy affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court -- say that all student organizations must permit anyone to join and participate. The new law was proposed by groups that believe religious student groups should be able to reject those who are gay or are of different faiths. Supporters of the law say that it promotes religious freedom.

Gay rights groups are condemning the new law. “Governor Bevin’s shameful decision to sign this discriminatory bill into law jeopardizes nondiscrimination policies at public high schools, colleges and universities,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director of the Human Rights Campaign. “No student should fear being excluded from a school club or participating in a school activity because they are LGBTQ. While of course private groups should have the freedom to express religious viewpoints, they should not be able to unfairly discriminate with taxpayer funds.”