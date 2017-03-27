Agreement on Title IX Complaints Against Wittenberg

The U.S. Education Department on Friday announced the resolution of complaints filed against Wittenberg College in 2011 and 2013 regarding its obligations under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to investigate reports of sexual assaults. The college denied wrongdoing but said it was resolving the disputes to move on, and because many of the violations found by the Education Department concerned policies (or lack thereof) that had since been updated. In one of the cases investigated, however, the concerns went well beyond policies and included the sharing of a complainant's sexual history with a panel investigating her complaint. The college has agreed to update its policies and to review investigations of rape initiated from academic year 2010-11 through fall semester 2013 to "determine whether the university responded promptly and equitably and take appropriate remedial steps to correct any violations."