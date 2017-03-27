Title
American U Afghanistan Will Resume Classes
March 27, 2017
The American University of Afghanistan reopened on Saturday and will resume classes tomorrow, Voice of America reported. Security has been enhanced, officials said. The university effectively stopped most operations after an August attack that killed 15 people and injured dozens more. Western institutions in Afghanistan have long been the targets of terrorists, and some have questioned whether the university took all appropriate steps to protect students and faculty members prior to the attack.
