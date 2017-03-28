Title

Adjunct Leader Killed in Crossfire From Shooting

By

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2017
Comments
 
 

David Wilder, 61, was killed by a shooting in Cleveland in which he was caught in the crossfire as three other men were engaged in what authorities called "a running vehicular gun battle," Cleveland.com reported. Wilder was a longterm adjunct at Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College and John Carroll University -- and he was a leader in efforts in Ohio and nationally to gain more rights for those who teach off the tenure track. His fellow adjuncts are noting his contributions to their cause -- and raising money to help cover his funeral expenses.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In Praise of ‘B’ Journals
Can We Afford Free Textbooks?
When Students Self-Segregate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Post-Interview Conversation
Ready, Fire, Aim?
Apple's iPhone Laptop Patent Application
Elite Higher Ed: A Bad Example for Good Leaders
My Greatest Hesitation About Free Community College
When a CTL Stewards a Master’s in Learning and Design

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top