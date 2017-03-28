Adjunct Leader Killed in Crossfire From Shooting

David Wilder, 61, was killed by a shooting in Cleveland in which he was caught in the crossfire as three other men were engaged in what authorities called "a running vehicular gun battle," Cleveland.com reported. Wilder was a longterm adjunct at Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College and John Carroll University -- and he was a leader in efforts in Ohio and nationally to gain more rights for those who teach off the tenure track. His fellow adjuncts are noting his contributions to their cause -- and raising money to help cover his funeral expenses.