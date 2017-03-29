Title

Coursera Plans Expansion in Online Degrees

Carl Straumsheim
March 29, 2017
Online education platform Coursera has set a goal of offering 15 to 20 degree programs by the end of 2019. The company took another step toward that goal Wednesday, announcing new degree offerings from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and France’s HEC Paris.

“This is our coming-out party for online degrees on Coursera,” Nikhil Sinha, Coursera’s chief business officer, said in an interview.

HEC Paris plans to launch a master’s degree in innovation and entrepreneurship. UIUC, which already offers two degrees on Coursera, will launch a third: a master’s degree in accounting. The university also offers an M.B.A., known as the iMBA program, and a master of computer science in data science. The programs will launch this fall.

UIUC has previously said the iMBA program has exceeded its expectations. Since launching in January 2016, the program now enrolls about 500 students across three cohorts, said Jeffrey R. Brown, dean of the College of Business.

