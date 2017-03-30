Title

North Dakota Kills Women's Hockey Team

By

Scott Jaschik
March 30, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of North Dakota announced Wednesday that it is eliminating three athletic teams: women’s hockey and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. The university cited the need for deep budget cuts and said that scholarships awarded to current players would be honored.

Minnesota Public Radio noted that the decision was stunning in the world of women's ice hockey, as the team has been highly successful. The North Dakota team sent eight players to the last Olympic games and is sending five to this year's world championships.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons Squandered From Penn State Case?
Language of Appeasement
Humane Studies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Arranging Groups for Group Projects
Early College High Schools
Librarians: Do Any Look Like Me?
The Purpose of College
Why This Traditional Academic Welcomes MissionU
The Year of the Leggings

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top