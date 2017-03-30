North Dakota Kills Women's Hockey Team

The University of North Dakota announced Wednesday that it is eliminating three athletic teams: women’s hockey and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. The university cited the need for deep budget cuts and said that scholarships awarded to current players would be honored.

Minnesota Public Radio noted that the decision was stunning in the world of women's ice hockey, as the team has been highly successful. The North Dakota team sent eight players to the last Olympic games and is sending five to this year's world championships.