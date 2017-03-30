search
Title
Santa Fe CC Full-Time Faculty Unionizes
March 30, 2017
Full-time faculty members at Santa Fe Community College voted to form a union affiliated with the American Association of University Professors, they announced late Wednesday. The tally was 39 in favor and three opposed. Approximately 50 professors will be represented by the new unit.
