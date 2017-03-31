Author Says College Revoked Speaking Invitation

Jean Kilbourne, a feminist activist and author, says she was invited to give the commencement address at Saint Mary's College in Indiana, but the invitation was revoked because she had once been honored by Planned Parenthood, The Boston Globe reported. Kilbourne said that she had planned to speak on free speech issues, not abortion. “I felt it was chilling, and I feel that way in general with what’s going on in the country and on college campuses,” Kilbourne said. “There’s this polarization that’s so extreme that it becomes difficult to hear different points of view.”

The college issued this statement: "We consider our deliberations about, and discussions with, prospective college commencement speakers to be private. As yet, no public announcement has been made about the 2017 commencement speaker. Saint Mary’s expects to announce commencement details in late April.”