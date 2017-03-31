Penn State Cracks Down on Greek Houses

Pennsylvania State University announced Thursday a permanent ban on Beta Theta Pi fraternity, meaning that it can never return to the university. The university cited "a persistent pattern of serious alcohol abuse, hazing and the use and sale of illicit drugs" as well as "a continuing criminal investigation into the death of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza." Piazza died in February when he fell down stairs at the fraternity house, and authorities were not called for 12 hours.

Penn State also announced new rules for all Greek houses if they wish to maintain recognition. The rules include stronger enforcement of alcohol laws and limits on the number of people who can be at a social event in a Greek house.