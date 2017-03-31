Title

Penn State Cracks Down on Greek Houses

By

Scott Jaschik
March 31, 2017
Comments
 
 

Pennsylvania State University announced Thursday a permanent ban on Beta Theta Pi fraternity, meaning that it can never return to the university. The university cited "a persistent pattern of serious alcohol abuse, hazing and the use and sale of illicit drugs" as well as "a continuing criminal investigation into the death of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza." Piazza died in February when he fell down stairs at the fraternity house, and authorities were not called for 12 hours.

Penn State also announced new rules for all Greek houses if they wish to maintain recognition. The rules include stronger enforcement of alcohol laws and limits on the number of people who can be at a social event in a Greek house.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Creativity Boom
Lessons Squandered
From Penn State Case?
Language of Appeasement

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Navigating the Graduate School Internship
Friday Fragments
The Myth of the Higher Ed Tech Academic / Administrative Divide
What Kind of Free Is Speech Online?
Math Geek Mom: Learning Through Experiments
Arranging Groups for Group Projects

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top