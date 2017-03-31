Title

University Credentials for Sale on 'Dark Web'

By

Carl Straumsheim
March 31, 2017
Comments
 
 

Millions of university email accounts are listed for sale on the "dark web," a study by the Digital Citizens Alliance found. Researchers with the organization, which focuses on online safety, found nearly 14 million email addresses and passwords associated with the 300 largest colleges and universities in the U.S. are available on dark web marketplaces -- websites that can't be accessed using common web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Safari. Some of the sellers are making the information available for free, while others claim to have ties with terrorist organizations, the study found.

The University of Michigan holds the dubious distinction of having the most email addresses and log-in credentials available on the dark web -- more than 122,000, the researchers found -- followed by Pennsylvania State University, the University of Minnesota, Michigan State University and Ohio State University. Adjusted for enrollment, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology takes the No. 1 spot. University email addresses have previously been sold more openly, such as on the Chinese shopping site Taobao.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Creativity Boom
Lessons Squandered
From Penn State Case?
Language of Appeasement

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Navigating the Graduate School Internship
Friday Fragments
The Myth of the Higher Ed Tech Academic / Administrative Divide
What Kind of Free Is Speech Online?
Math Geek Mom: Learning Through Experiments
Arranging Groups for Group Projects

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top