University Credentials for Sale on 'Dark Web'

Millions of university email accounts are listed for sale on the "dark web," a study by the Digital Citizens Alliance found. Researchers with the organization, which focuses on online safety, found nearly 14 million email addresses and passwords associated with the 300 largest colleges and universities in the U.S. are available on dark web marketplaces -- websites that can't be accessed using common web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Safari. Some of the sellers are making the information available for free, while others claim to have ties with terrorist organizations, the study found.

The University of Michigan holds the dubious distinction of having the most email addresses and log-in credentials available on the dark web -- more than 122,000, the researchers found -- followed by Pennsylvania State University, the University of Minnesota, Michigan State University and Ohio State University. Adjusted for enrollment, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology takes the No. 1 spot. University email addresses have previously been sold more openly, such as on the Chinese shopping site Taobao.