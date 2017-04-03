Title

3 Florida Students Charged With Prostitution

By

Emily Tate
April 3, 2017
Three college students in Florida were arrested on prostitution charges last week after negotiating a deal with an undercover police detective in Coral Gables, NBC6 Miami reported.

The students are 19, 21 and 23 years old and attend the University of Miami and Florida International University.

One of the students worked out a deal with the undercover detective -- $5,000 for sex with each of the other two students, with an extra charge for unprotected sex.

All three students were charged with either engaging in prostitution or aiding and abetting prostitution, among several drug-related charges as well.

Each student has been released from jail since the arrests.

