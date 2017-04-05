search
ACE Names New Class of Fellows
April 5, 2017
The American Council on Education has named 46 academic leaders to the next class of the council's fellows program. In the program, midcareer academic leaders receive a placement at another college to work closely with a top administrator. The program is credited with launching many officials on the path to becoming a provost or president. Here is a list of the new fellows.
