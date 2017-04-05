Title

Canada Expands Push to Recruit International Talent

By

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Canadian government this week announced that it will provide 117.6 million Canadian dollars (about $87 million) to support universities in recruiting 25 top researchers from outside the country (including Canadian expatriates) to work at Canadian universities. The announcement said of the program's aim: "These talented scholars and researchers enrich universities across Canada and better prepare students to become the professionals of tomorrow -- the doctors, nurses, engineers, entrepreneurs and teachers whose contributions help build a better Canada."

 

