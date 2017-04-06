Title
Mayor Wants College Acceptance Letters as High School Graduation Requirement
April 6, 2017
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to require Chicago public school students to receive letters of acceptance from a two- or four-year college, a branch of the armed forces, or a trade program in order to graduate from high school, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Emanuel said the acceptance letters would be mandatory, however, he didn't explain how Chicago Public Schools would enforce the rule. The mayor's office said the requirement would start with the Class of 2020.
