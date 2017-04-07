Title

China Lets Australian Academic Return Home

By

Elizabeth Redden
April 7, 2017
Comments
 
 

An Australian academic and permanent resident who had been barred from leaving China for more than a week while the government questioned him for unspecified national security-related reasons was able to fly home Sunday morning, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Chongyi Feng, a professor at the University of Technology, Sydney, who studies contemporary Chinese economics and politics, had traveled to China about a month earlier for a research trip during which he met with academics and human rights lawyers in several cities. Feng said it remained "a mystery" to him why he had been prevented from leaving but that he was told he "was requested to assist some sort of investigation."

The New York Times noted in its reporting on the subject that Feng, who has been researching China's human rights lawyers, has been a frequent critic of Beijing's crackdown on political dissent.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Who Is the “Public” in Higher Education Today?
Applying to College as a Wheelchair User
Democracy Is in the Streets

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Read Your Assistantship Contract
Thinking Small About Online Learning
Math Geek Mom: Equal Pay Day
Central European University's Complicated Legal Geographies
Communicating the Value of University Research When Science is Under Attack
I Have Met The Enemy, And He Is Me

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top