Ed-Tech Investments: More Deals, Less Money

Investments in ed-tech start-ups picked up in the first quarter of 2017 after a down year in 2016, the venture capital database CB Insights found. So far in 2017, investors have funneled $545 million into ed-tech start-ups across 131 deals, which compared to the previous five quarters is an increase in the number of deals but less money overall. By contrast 2015, the record year in ed-tech investments, saw start-ups attract $3.4 billion.