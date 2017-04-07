Scientific Reports Becomes Largest Megajournal

Scientific Reports is now the largest scholarly journal in the world, overtaking PLOS ONE. In the first quarter of 2017, Scientific Reports published 6,214 articles, compared to PLOS ONE's 5,541. The news was first reported by Phil Davis, a consultant, writing for the blog The Scholarly Kitchen.

The dethroning is an expected development. Scientific Reports, which is published by Springer Nature, published nearly twice as many articles in 2016 as it did in 2015. PLOS ONE, in comparison, has published fewer and fewer articles since its peak in 2013.