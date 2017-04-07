Title

Scientific Reports Becomes Largest Megajournal

By

Carl Straumsheim
April 7, 2017
Comments
 
 

Scientific Reports is now the largest scholarly journal in the world, overtaking PLOS ONE. In the first quarter of 2017, Scientific Reports published 6,214 articles, compared to PLOS ONE's 5,541. The news was first reported by Phil Davis, a consultant, writing for the blog The Scholarly Kitchen.

The dethroning is an expected development. Scientific Reports, which is published by Springer Nature, published nearly twice as many articles in 2016 as it did in 2015. PLOS ONE, in comparison, has published fewer and fewer articles since its peak in 2013.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Who Is the “Public” in Higher Education Today?
Applying to College as a Wheelchair User
Democracy Is in the Streets

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Read Your Assistantship Contract
Thinking Small About Online Learning
Math Geek Mom: Equal Pay Day
Central European University's Complicated Legal Geographies
Communicating the Value of University Research When Science is Under Attack
I Have Met The Enemy, And He Is Me

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top