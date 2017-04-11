Title

Morehouse Replaces President, Board Chairman



Andrew Kreighbaum
April 11, 2017
The Morehouse College Board of Trustees has voted to replace President John S. Wilson and name new board leadership.

The board took the actions last week, nearly three months after voting not to extend Wilson's contract. The process that led up to that decision had come under fire from students and faculty.

Replacing Wilson as interim president is William Taggart, who has served as chief operating officer at Morehouse since 2015. Robert Davidson was also replaced by Willie Woods as chairman of the Board of Trustees.

"I want to emphasize that the decisions made today were out of love for the college and with a focus on turning the page toward better positioning the institution for future success," Woods said in a statement after the board's action.

