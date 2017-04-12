Protests Greet Charles Murray at Indiana

Students rallied outside Tuesday as Charles Murray, the controversial co-author of The Bell Curve, gave a talk at Indiana University at Bloomington. Scores of faculty members signed an open letter calling the invitation to Murray -- by the campus chapter of the American Enterprise Institute -- "highly irresponsible and detrimental to the university community." Police were visible outside the building where Murray spoke. Students shared on Twitter some of the signs and chalkings that opposed his visit.

Murray's talk took place without disruptions, although chants from those outside could be heard. The event was open to all Indiana students and faculty members, but attendees needed to reserve tickets in advance.