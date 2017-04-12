Title

Protests Greet Charles Murray at Indiana

By

Scott Jaschik
April 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

Students rallied outside Tuesday as Charles Murray, the controversial co-author of The Bell Curve, gave a talk at Indiana University at Bloomington. Scores of faculty members signed an open letter calling the invitation to Murray -- by the campus chapter of the American Enterprise Institute -- "highly irresponsible and detrimental to the university community." Police were visible outside the building where Murray spoke. Students shared on Twitter some of the signs and chalkings that opposed his visit.

Murray's talk took place without disruptions, although chants from those outside could be heard. The event was open to all Indiana students and faculty members, but attendees needed to reserve tickets in advance.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Tax Injustice
The Other Retention Problem
Challenging Superficial Solutions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Transfer Is Tough and Takes Time
When Political Scientists Attack
Media Relations Is Not an Island
My EdTech 'Paying Your Dues’ Blindspot
Conferences: 'Adulting' for Grad Students
The Limits of States

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top