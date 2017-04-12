Title

'Rolling Stone' Settles Suit on Debunked Rape Article

Scott Jaschik
April 12, 2017
Rolling Stone and the author of a now debunked 2014 article about an alleged gang rape at the University of Virginia have settled a lawsuit by an administrator who was named in the article, The New York Times reported. Terms of the agreement were not released. A federal jury last year awarded the administrator, Nicole P. Eramo, $3 million in damages. Rolling Stone had indicated it would appeal that ruling.

 

 

