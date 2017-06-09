Morehouse’s Interim President Dies

William Taggart (right), who was named interim president of Morehouse College in April, has died, the college announced Thursday.

Taggart, who had a long and successful career in business, was named chief operating officer of Morehouse in 2015. He took over as interim president from John S. Wilson, with whom some board members had disagreements. The board voted first not to extend Wilson’s contract and then asked him to leave before the contract expired. Many students and alumni questioned the board’s decision.

A statement from the college said of Taggart: “He leaves behind a long legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”