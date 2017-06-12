Title

Academic Minute: Brain Networks and Early Stone Tools

By

Doug Lederman
June 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Shelby Putt, postdoctoral research fellow at Indiana University, discusses why learning how our ancestors used their brains can help us understand the evolutionary puzzle. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Campus Carry Is Not About
Preventing Mass Shootings
Orwell Isn’t Quite the Way
You Think He Is
Paying It Forward to Graduation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lunch
A Non-Revolutionary Way to Improve Teaching Quality
Law and Order
Working It Out: Building Fitness Into Graduate School Life
Assessing Tutoring
Seeking Advice Leading Change / Frye Alumni

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top