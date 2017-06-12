Title

Admissions Insider: New Way to Review Applicants

Scott Jaschik
June 12, 2017
In this week's Admissions Insider: A new way some competitive colleges are reviewing applicants, a roundup of expert views on Harvard University revoking admissions offers to 10 students, the “Ethical College Admissions” column looks at the tactics some colleges are using to attract students, and more.

