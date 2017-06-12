National Academies Call for Plan on Social Sciences

The National Science Foundation should clearly state the most important questions to be addressed by the social, behavioral and economic sciences, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said in a report published Friday. The academies called for the NSF to articulate those questions as part of a transparent strategic planning process -- one of four recommendations outlined in the report to assist researchers in those disciplines in meeting the challenges faced by the country.

The report also recommended that the agency continue to back the development of research tools, support scientific training and improve public communication of the results of scientific research. The study was sponsored by the NSF.

“Nearly every major challenge the United States faces -- from alleviating unemployment to protecting itself from terrorism -- requires understanding the causes and consequences of people’s behavior,” said Alan Leshner, the CEO emeritus of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the chair of the committee that produced the report. “The diverse disciplines of the social, behavioral and economic sciences produce fundamental knowledge and tools that provide a greater understanding of why people and societies respond the way they do, what they find important and what they believe and value -- which is critical for the country’s well-being.”

Leshner said although the NSF commendably consults advisory groups and the broader scientific community, it is unclear how that input is reflected in research priorities for the SBE fields.