Title

University of Louisville Foundation CFO Put on Leave

By

Nick Roll
June 12, 2017
The chief financial officer of the University of Louisville Foundation has been placed on paid leave, The Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The move to place Jason Tomlinson on leave came just after the University of Louisville’s fund-raising arm was slammed in an audit that detailed excessive spending practices, unbudgeted expenses and unrecorded losses to the endowment. J. David Grissom, the chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement that the audit “paints a disturbing picture.”

The terms, length and reasoning behind Tomlinson’s placement on leave have not been specified by the university.

